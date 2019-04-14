GARBARINO, Madeleine Theresa "The Parade Lady" Madeleine T. Garbarino best known as "The Parade Lady" passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Madeleine founded and choreographed the annual Lake Worth Christmas Parade into an iconic highlight event of the holiday season. No one ever missed the Lake Worth Christmas Parade. They were often three hours long! School marching bands, local dignitaries, Shriners, amazing Grand Marshalls, TV stars, floats and surprises, under Madeleine's masterful direction drew crowds in the tens of thousands to downtown Lake Worth for over 44 years. It wasn't Christmas in Lake Worth until Madeleine appeared in a golf cart donning her sequined hat and whistle followed by her many parade captains assisting her. She was also responsible for arranging the St. Patrick's Day and Veteran's Day parades in Lake Worth and the nightly parades at the South Florida Fair. Born in Binghamton, NY, she attended college in Syracuse and relocated to Lake Worth where she lived since 1962. Professionally, she was well accomplished having spent 22 years at the Commerce National/First American Bank in Lake Worth as Vice President of Marketing. She was the manager of the Barnett Executive Suites on Singer Island and many years as concierge of The Carlisle Palm Beach in Manalapan. Madeleine made a deep and memorable imprint on the hearts of every single person she met and those who were unknowingly the recipients of her ingenuity and kindness. While her witty sense of humor added to her magnetism, it was never overshadowed by what was truly beneath it all, an overwhelming spirit of hospitality that overflowed from her genuine love of people. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers Vincent and Ed. She is survived by her brother Joseph Garbarino, Sr. of Binghamton, NY, several nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends. A Memorial Service will he held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 arrival 10:30AM, mass at 11:00AM. and a Celebration of Life luncheon at 12:00 Noon - Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1000 W. Lantana Rd, Lantana, FL 33462. In lieu of flowers, Madeleine asked that donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lantana. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary