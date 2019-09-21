Home

Services
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory's Church
100 NE Mizner Boulevard
Boca Raton., FL
Madelyn Savarick Obituary
Savarick, Madelyn
Madelyn Savarick, of Boca Raton, patron of the arts, theatre, and music died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019 of natural causes with her beloved dog Mozart by her side.
Madelyn is survived by her devoted daughters Kathy Grant of Los Angeles, CA and Jane Grant and husband The Honorable Michael Allard-Madaus of Worcester, MA, along with her cherished nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her adored husband, Michael Savarick.
Madelyn, raised in New York, was the youngest of four children and immersed herself in all things musical from the time she was a child. She was a most remarkable woman, naturally endowed with beauty, elegance and grace. Resilient, inimitable, flame-thrower to life, creator of dreams, executor of excellence, passionate soul, and truly one in a billion.
Her contributions in cultural enhancement in Boca Raton and South Florida were extraordinary, impactful and earnestly undertaken. No board, committee, or organization was complete without Madelyn's tireless energy, intelligence, and guiding wisdom. She did not suffer fools gladly but her kindness and benevolence towards those she knew, and those she did not, enriched the lives of so many. To whom much is given, much is expected, and no one exceeded expectations time and time again like Mady. Just did.
Rest easy, dear Mady. And may you find beautiful music and peaceful vistas. Show the angels how to raise a hoot!
A Celebration of Madelyn's Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 11:00AM at St. Gregory's Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432.
In Madelyn's spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Symphony of the Americas Ft. Lauderdale, the Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum or Florida Atlantic University Music Department.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
