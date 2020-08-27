Roark, Madge Marie

Madge Marie Roark (Abbott), passed away peacefully in her home in Lake Worth, FL after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born July 4, 1931 in Roane County, WV. She graduated from Elkview Senior High School. During her senior year she was the Cheerleading Captain.

Madge and her husband, Robert Bruce, moved to Miami in 1955. She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company until the birth of the first of their three sons. Later she found the career she loved in Real Estate. Before retiring almost 35 years later, she acquired just about every industry designation and earned numerous professional accolades.

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 60 years, and achieved the designation of Order of the Rose. In addition to the many charitable projects that she was involved in through her sorority, she was dedicated to many other causes.

Madge was predeceased by Robert, her husband of 55 years. She is survived by her three sons, Robert Bruce, Randall Barry and Richard Brent, as well as two grandsons, Ryan and Jared.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store