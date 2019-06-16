MCKENDRY, Madlyn On Sunday, June 2, 2019 Lake Worth lost a tireless volunteer and a good friend to so many of us. Madlyn McKendry had fought a battle against breast cancer that started in June of 2016. Madlyn moved to Lake Worth in the early 2000's. She spent most of her life here selling homes to many of her clients. Her service to the community included sitting on the Board of the Lake Worth Playhouse, serving as a Board member of the CRA and involvement in her neighborhood association where she served on the Board and co-chaired the Parrot Cove Home Tour. Madlyn was a very passionate animal rescue advocate, often rescuing senior dogs that no one wanted along with rescuing kittens that had to be bottle fed. She was very committed to AA since she was 23 years old and was a founding member of the local chapter of Adult Children of Alcoholics. This community definitely lost a friend and volunteer who left her mark in so many places. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 3:00PM at Believer's Victory Church, 918 N Lakeside Dr, Lake Worth, FL 33460. In memory of Madlyn, please consider a donation to Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue or The Lake Worth Playhouse. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary