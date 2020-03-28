|
Stern, Mae
Mae Moriber Stern, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a kind soul who was active and vibrant until her unexpected passing. Mae lived her life embodying the power of positive thinking. The sixth of seven children borne to Philip and Henrietta Moriber, Mae was devoted to her family. On October 17, 1948 Mae married the love of her life, Franklyn Howard Stern, in a small ceremony at Temple Emanu-El in Miami Beach, Florida. From that day and until Franklyn's passing in October 2015, Mae and Franklyn were inseparable. In her memoirs, which she began to write in recent years, Mae reflected on her life with Franklyn and wrote, "we had many accomplishments in our lives, but the most rewarding is family: mine, his and ours!"
To her grandchildren, she was affectionately called "Mama" and a loving fixture in their lives. Her home was covered with photographs of her grandchildren and everywhere she went she talked about them with pride. Accomplished in her own right, Mae founded the Hadassah Chapter of Plainview, New York, which she presided over for four years growing its membership to 400 strong. Mae also worked as the controller for various retail operations and had a strong mind for accounting and business.
Mae will be lovingly remembered by her children: Honey Jones of Marco Island, Florida, Meryl Kessler of Rockville, Maryland, Leslie and Alan Rifkin of Columbia, Maryland and Sarasota, Florida and her five grandchildren: Brynne Kessler, Philip and Mackenzie Kessler, Brad Rifkin and Priscilla Poor, Joshua Rifkin and Brianna Rifkin. Mae was predeceased by Franklyn Stern, her loving husband of 67 years, and her son-in-law William Jones.
A Celebration of Mae's remarkable Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020