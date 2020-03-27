|
|
Hendley, Mae Thelma
Mother Mae Thelma Snead Hendley was born February 8, 1929. She went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. Public visitation will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2020, beginning at 10:00AM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 W. 30th St., Riviera Beach, FL. Homegoing Celebration Service will begin at 11:00AM. Mother Hendley will be entombed at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to: R.J. Hendley Christian Community School, 2800 R.J. Hendley Ave., Riviera Beach, FL 33404.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020