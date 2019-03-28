ROGERS-DUPASS, Maebelle "Ms. Belle", Maebelle Rogers-Dupass, a longtime resident of Riviera Beach, Florida passed away on March 10, 2019 (her birthday) at the age of 89. Ms. Belle, as she was affectionately called by her clients, was a self-employed cosmetologist in the area for more than 45 years. She lived a long, wonderful life and took great joy in her family who she loved dearly. Ms. Belle is survived by her daughter, Dr. Patricia Hanks (Patrick) of South Carolina. She has four grandchildren, Kiara Griggs-Price (Vincent), Armon Hanks, Qwamel Hanks, and Millicent Duncan (Brian). She is also survived by four great- grandchildren, a dear daughter-in-law Lamarsha Rogers, long time best friends Mary Lopez and Bertha Hill as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In respecting her wishes, a private memorial service will be held by the family. She will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary