ISIDORE, Magda Magda Fernandez Isidore, 58 ascended to heaven on February 28, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL. Her loved ones were by her side. Born on April 8, 1960 in Lorain, OH. She is predeceased by her father Juan Fernandez. She is survived by her mother Victoria Gonzalez, three children, Juan, Raven and Angel Isidore, two grandchildren Stephonn and Sean Gentil, siblings Sandra, Stanley and Melvin Fernandez, ex-husband Loisel Isidore, many family members and great friends. Worked as court clerk for Delray Beach. She loved the smell of freshly bloomed gardenias and all types of crafting. An amazing friend and irreplaceable grandmother. May she rest in peace!
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 12, 2019
