Sjaardema, Maggie
Maggie Corson Sjaardema, 60, was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 9, 1960 and passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Randy, her one, true love of 37 years. She leaves behind four children and five grandchildren: Jason Sjaardema (Allie) with daughter Sarah, Tia Welton (James) with daughters Coral and Marina, Whitney Smith (Derek) with son Tucker, and J.J. Sjaardema (Kate) with son Shane.
During her teenage years, Maggie moved to the suburbs of Chicago, IL, where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Randy. They later married and moved to Florida where they began to build a family. Although she began her career as a nurse, she knew the role God created for her was to be a stay at home Mom and devote herself to her children. She never missed a significant event involving her kids. Along with Randy, she raised her children in a loving, God-fearing home and taught her kids what it means to live and love like Jesus. Her legacy will live on as her children and their spouses all love the Lord and are finding comfort knowing that Maggie is celebrating in Heaven. Maggie had the gift of hospitality and felt the best way she could serve God was to open her home and her heart to anyone.
In lieu of floral arrangements, we are asking donations be sent to Journey Church, 6201 S. Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL, 33463 with the Memo "In honor of Maggie Sjaardema," or to Joyce Meyer Ministries.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020