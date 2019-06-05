Resources More Obituaries for Majorie LAMBRECHT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Majorie LAMBRECHT

Obituary Condolences Flowers LAMBRECHT, Marjorie "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6. These were words that Marjorie A Lambrecht lived by. Surrounded by loved ones, she completed her earthly journey and went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Gluch (nee: Hamborsky), of Racine, Wisconsin. She was the sister of Mary Gluch and Anna (Henry) Eber. Her husband, Dr. James R Lambrecht and her later life companion, the Reverend Carlton Howells, preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Julie (Paul) Jacobsen, Dr. Jon (Nancy) Lambrecht, and Dr. Jaime (Nancy) Lambrecht and five grandchildren James Richard and Jillian Taylor Jacobsen, Morgan Alexia and Spencer Alexander Lambrecht, and Kyle James Lambrecht. Marjorie's great passion in life was Christian education. She received her Bachelor's of Arts in Education from Wagner University on Staten Island, New York. She helped develop a nationally recognized program in Learning Disabilities at Norfolk Christian School in Norfolk, Virginia where she taught for many years. Marjorie was active with teaching in many Lutheran church programs; her ministry included a mission trip to Russia. She continued to hold Bible studies in her home up until her final illness. Marjorie loved to travel and lived in Long Beach, California, Seattle, Washington, San Francisco, California, Staten Island, New York, Norfolk, Virginia and finally West Palm Beach Florida. She was active in Christian fellowship throughout her life and prayed daily for her family and friends. She was very active at the Divine Savior Lutheran Church in West Palm Beach, Florida and supported many ministries around the world. She loved to laugh, cook and support her Green Bay Packers. A celebration of her life is planned on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2PM at The Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach Florida. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Divine Savior Lutheran Church, 7430 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach Florida. 33411. The family is grateful for the wonderful care she received from her caretakers Linette, Monica, Eileen, and Jackie. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 5, 2019