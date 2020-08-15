Malcolm Herman

Herman, Malcolm
Malcolm J. Herman, 90 passed away peacefully at home in Boynton Beach, FL on August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family and his caring aids.
He was born on April 10, 1930 in Louisville, KY to Howard Herman and Evelyn Snyder Herman.
Malcolm graduated from Male High School in 1947 and received his Bachelor's degree from University of Kentucky in 1951. Upon graduation he served his country in the United States Air Force stationed in Alaska. After completing his tour with the Military, he joined Ben Snyder's department store based in Louisville, KY as a buyer in 1953. He retired as Chairman and CEO in 1988. He turned the business into the largest chain in the state of Kentucky with over 1800 employees.
Malcolm served on a number of charity and industry boards including the Louisville Jewish Community Center, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, National Retailers of America and VP of his neighborhood HOA board for many years. He was known for his no nonsense leadership and business acumen and great sense of humor! He loved playing golf, cards, traveling the world, dining out, but especially spending time with his family and friends. He was known by those that loved him for his commitment and loyalty.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane deJong Herman of 65 years and children Bonnie (Robert) Vogt, Steven (Susan) Herman, Robin (Eric) Martin, and grandchildren Noah and Olivia Martin and Honey and Lily Herman. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Herman and son Jerry Herman.
A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association