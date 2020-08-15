1/1
Malcolm Herman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman, Malcolm
Malcolm J. Herman, 90 passed away peacefully at home in Boynton Beach, FL on August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family and his caring aids.
He was born on April 10, 1930 in Louisville, KY to Howard Herman and Evelyn Snyder Herman.
Malcolm graduated from Male High School in 1947 and received his Bachelor's degree from University of Kentucky in 1951. Upon graduation he served his country in the United States Air Force stationed in Alaska. After completing his tour with the Military, he joined Ben Snyder's department store based in Louisville, KY as a buyer in 1953. He retired as Chairman and CEO in 1988. He turned the business into the largest chain in the state of Kentucky with over 1800 employees.
Malcolm served on a number of charity and industry boards including the Louisville Jewish Community Center, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, National Retailers of America and VP of his neighborhood HOA board for many years. He was known for his no nonsense leadership and business acumen and great sense of humor! He loved playing golf, cards, traveling the world, dining out, but especially spending time with his family and friends. He was known by those that loved him for his commitment and loyalty.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane deJong Herman of 65 years and children Bonnie (Robert) Vogt, Steven (Susan) Herman, Robin (Eric) Martin, and grandchildren Noah and Olivia Martin and Honey and Lily Herman. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Herman and son Jerry Herman.
A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
11520 State Road 7
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
561-272-0098
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 15, 2020
Jane and Family,
We are thinking of you at this sad time- what a lovely person Malcolm was- the photo says it all: always smiling, welcoming and a fun person as well! You both were two of our earliest Hunters Run friends when we came here over 20 years ago!
Malcolm will certainly be missed - we share your loss
Robin and Bob
Robin Rosenstein Just
Friend
August 14, 2020
He was the best example of a southern gentleman I ever met. So sorry.
Richard morgan
Friend
August 14, 2020
Mal was a real nice guy. He was also a dog lover like me.
May he rest in peace.
A friend, Les Pedell
Lester Pedell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved