Van de Water, Malcolm Stickle
Malcolm Stickle Van de Water, M.D., F.A.C.R. passed away on November 23, 2019 at age 97, exactly one month before his 98th birthday. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in various states because his father was an officer in the U.S. Navy. After his freshman year in the pre-medical program at Tulane University (he was on the football team), he transferred into the pre-medical program at George Washington University. Although exempted from the draft because of the pre-med program, he enlisted in the United States Army at age 21 because he wanted to be of service to wounded soldiers.
He was stationed at Walter Reed General Hospital where he became an x-ray technologist. Later, in the Army School of Roentgenology in the University of Tennessee Medical School, he helped Colonel Delamer in producing the Army training manual for x-ray technologists. Back in D.C. he was sent to Georgetown University to take a 12-day series of examinations in math, physics, chemistry, psychology, etc. in which he excelled. He refused the rank of Lieutenant Colonel because he wanted to be a medic. Because of a sudden lack in air superiority in North Africa, he and 600 other Army Specialized Training Program cadets were transferred to the 102nd Infantry Division, 406 Infantry Company C and sent to the war front in Europe. After two years he then served as a Technician 4th class (sergeant rank) medic in 1944 and 1945. Because of his "disregard for his own personal safety and great courage [he] worked incessantly under intense enemy artillery, mortar, machine gun and small arms fire in rendering aid to and evacuating wounded men in the midst of battle" he was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster.
After the end of WW II he returned to D.C. and obtained his B.S. and M.D. degrees in the same graduation ceremony. Subsequently he served in the United States Public Health Service where he provided medical care to merchant marine sailors, diplomats and congressmen. He retired in 1987 after 30 years as radiologist at St. Mary's Hospital with the last 20 years of practice as the chief radiotherapist. He traveled extensively to many countries in the following years.
Dr. Van de Water's wife Margaret preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Donald Van de Water, M.D. (Beth), Malcolm S. Van de Water, Jr. (Virginia), Carol Van de Water Grant, Ava Van de Water (Craig Dolch) and Kenneth Van de Water (Cindy). He has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Bethesda-by-the Sea in Palm Beach on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019