Golov, Manuel
Manuel S. "Manny" Golov, 70 of West Palm Beach and Nantucket died suddenly on Tuesday in Bishopville, SC. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Starr) Golov and as high school sweethearts they shared 51 years of marriage.
Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Arnold and Alma (Stanetsky) Golov and lived in Swampscott and Boston prior to moving to West Palm Beach.
Manny graduated from Newton High School in 1967 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Boston University. He chose to continue the family legacy and faithfully served those facing their darkest hour at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels in Brookline, Canton and Salem, MA. When he moved to Florida, Manny became an integral part of the Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapels continuing to serve families in the Delray Beach area. Manny touched many lives in his lifelong calling in funeral service and was known for his sense of humor and ability to tell a story like no other.
He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He was a member of the Banyan Country Club in West Palm Beach and served on the Board of the club for many years. He was also an active member of the Jewish Funeral Directors Association.
Left to cherish his memory are his dear wife Karen, beloved son Brett and his wife Kristen of West Palm Beach, FL, loving brothers James Golov and his wife Amy of Wayland, MA, Peter Golov and Amy Casper of Newton, MA, loving sister Suzanne LeVine of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and the late Marjorie Golov. His beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wendy and Jeff Baker of Brookline, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Manny's funeral services will be private. He will be interred in the Stanetsky Family Estate at Sharon Memorial Park.
Donations in Manny's memory, may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr. Michael Weinblatt Fund, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave, Boston MA 02116 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
6172329300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
June 9, 2020
I am very saddened by the sudden loss of your husband Manny. Reste assured you will be in my thoughts and prayers. I am truly sorry
God bless!
Joseph Leger
June 8, 2020
Karen,
My heart is breaking for your loss. I have fond memories of early days at Eye of the Needle, Fenway Franks at the Sox games and our trip to NYC. My condolences to you and your family.
Leslie Miller Filmore
Friend
June 8, 2020
Thinking of you and Karen. Goodbye friend
Ken and Rosalie Roth
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dear Karen
Bruce and I along with our daughters and granddaughters are so saddened by mannys untimely passing
Always a smile on his face no matter what always a sweet word. Great sense of humor
He was just the person you wanted when you had a loss in your family
You were the love of his life. All the wonderful adventures you had together
We will all miss him
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time
Love Robbi Bruce Michelle Liz Wendy Jennifer Caitlin spencer Alison Jessica and Emily along with our guys
Robbi Toll
Friend
June 8, 2020
My dearest Karen,

Sending you love and light during this time. Know that you are so loved and Mister will always be in your heart, mind, and soul. Peace be with your family. We love you to pieces.

xoxo
J Benzie
June 7, 2020
Dear Karen, Brett and family,
We are so very sorry for your loss! We know how difficult a time this is and our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Lots of love,
Rachel, Lou, Morgan & Reilly
Rachel Karger
Friend
June 7, 2020
We were saddened to learn of Mannys passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire Golov family.
Adele and Howard Israel
Friend
June 7, 2020
Dear Karen,
I am so sorry to hear of Manny's passing. I remember him as a good friend so long ago and was always happy for him that he had found you. Sending love to you and your family.
Ruby Carmen
June 7, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Mannys passing.
He was a gentleman.
May he rest in peace.
Our sincere condolences to the family.
Gerald &Roberta Burg
June 7, 2020
Dearest Karen, Although we haven't been in touch for a long time, Elaine and I were so saddened to hear about Manny's untimely passing. We will never forget the great times,the laughter and fun we shared with you,Manny,the Rosenbergs,Turgovs and Levins at One Salem Street. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,Brett,Kristen and your families. With our love, Paul & Elaine
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family of "Manny" Golov.
May his memory be eternal.
Richard Sullivan
formerly of Sullivan Funeral Home Brighton
June 6, 2020
Dear Karen and Brett, As devastated as I am, I cannot help but have a smile on my face when I think of Manny. His sense of humor and all the wonderful happy times the 4 of us had together will remain with me always. My heart is broken for you.
Judy Rosenberg
