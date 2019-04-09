OLIVEIRA, Manuel Manuel "Manny" Oliveira, passed away on March 28, 2019 after a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Terceira, Portugal on December 5, 1950 and immigrated with his family to the United States settling in New Bedford, Massachusetts in 1969. He was married for 16 years and made his home in Palm Beach Gardens. The son of Paulina and José Oliveira (deceased), he is survived by his beloved children, Susan Oliveira, Philip (Tabitha) Oliveira, Christine (Eric) Zak and Jeremy Oliveira; brother, Joe (Mary) Oliveira and sister, Maria (Tony) De Melo; and his loving wife, Jackie Oliveira and his step-children, Jillian (Tadd) Gorfido, Jonathan Feinstein and Sara Feinstein. His family was as big as his heart leaving six nieces and nephews, four great-nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. To know Manny was to know love. He will be remembered as a simple, hard working, loving and generous man - never wanting anything for himself. His smile and general good, fun-loving nature lit up any room he walked or danced into. He fought with a courage and dignity few possess. His life touched an abundance of people, his friends and extended family are endless - no one was a stranger. He was truly one in a million and will be deeply missed by those he loved. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary