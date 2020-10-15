Maralyn H. Fowler
Maralyn H. Fowler, 89, of Valrico, FL, passed away on October 2, 2020.
Maralyn was born on June 19, 1931 and grew up in the East Falls area of Philadelphia where she graduated from Girls High. She attended the University of Pennsylvania on a music scholarship obtaining a BA in Music in 1953. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
Maralyn married the love of her life in October 1953 and they raised their family in Glenside, PA. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother of four.
In 1981, they retired to North Palm Beach where she enjoyed the art of offshore fishing almost daily. She was an incredible first mate to her captain husband.
After moving to Florida, Maralyn resumed her love of playing the clarinet and joined several local bands with her husband. She was a dedicated member of the Palm Beach Gardens Concert Band and served on their board as librarian for over 20 years.
Maralyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, David R. Fowler, Sr.; survived by her daughters, Debra and her husband, Wayne, Diana Hagemann and her husband, Carl, and their children, Carson and Carl Jr. and his wife Ahsila, and Maralyn Dore and her husband, Dennis and her children, Maralyn and Chelsea; her son, David Jr. and his wife, Lisa, and his children, Alexander, David, Alison and her husband, Daniel, Kirsten and her husband, Steven. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Aurora and Lillian Hagemann and Fallon Meador.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LifePath Hospice or a charity of your choice
.