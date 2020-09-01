Brown, Maralyn JaneOn August 27, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Maralyn Jane "Janie" Brown, passed away. Born on June 25, 1930, to Clair Robson and Clara McCutcheon Robson, Janie was one of three siblings, Raymond Robson, killed in action Korean War 1950; Robert "Bobby" Robson/Ginny. Spending her early years in New Kensington, PA, at the height of the Great Depression, Clair opened a bakery in 1934, later remarrying after the passing of Clara in 1941, to Anne Soles Robson in 1943. Together, the Robsons opened three bakeries in Verona, Arnold, and New Kensington, before moving to West Palm Beach in 1947.Janie graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1948, the same year her parents opened a bakery in West Palm Beach. Following in her parents' footsteps, Janie met her soon-to-be husband, Robert "Bob" Brown, at their bakery, and married in 1949. That same year, Bob and Janie started a construction business, later named Brown & Cushman Homes, and Brown Construction. Janie was incredibly involved with decorating/staging model homes, entertaining their many friends, colleagues, and clients in the construction industry, as well as local civic groups. They raised their six children in North Palm Beach with the help of their beloved nanny "Mamie."Janie and Bob divorced in 1971, with Janie embarking on a new career with Avon, and later in the lighting business. She moved to Jupiter Ocean Park, where she continued raising her family, entertaining during the holidays and birthdays, welcoming many of her children's friends to join her growing, loving family.In retirement Janie began to travel the world, going on countless voyages over seven continents, challenging and pushing herself to experience new adventures like sky diving, hot air-ballooning, paragliding, and even learning to swim at the age of 80! When not exploring the world, Janie volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.In Janie's last chapter, she moved to Discovery Village Assisted Living where she made many new friends, enjoying the many activities, and "Happy Hours" at the downstairs watering hole.She will be greatly missed and proudly remembered by her enormous family, knowing she "lived her life to the fullest."Janie is survived by her six children: Danny Brown/Ronda, Candice Carter/David, Terry Brown/Caroline, Scott Brown/Helen, Lisa Hooks/Joe, Craig Brown/Cathie; 14 grandchildren: Michelle Tinsley, Jennifer Wilcox/Marcus, Aaron Brown/Karen, Stephen Brown/Megan, Jetson Brown/Catherine, Ashley Carter-Meyer/Kyle, Ryan Brown/Rachel, Carly Loor/Jorge, Courtney Butler/Chris, Matthew Carter/Aly, Lauren McCauley/Morgan, Mackenzie Munoz/Alexander, Katelyn Brown/Evan and Vinnie Fragiacomo; 12 great-grandchildren: Alyssa Brown, Daniel Hitt/Jenna, Hannah Wilcox, Jamison Wilcox, Ronan Wilcox, Ashlynn Brown, Scot Brown, Koa Brown, Oceana Loor, Scarlett Meyer, Charlotte Butler and two-week-old Brady Butler; and one great-great-grandchild: Danny Hitt; niece: Robin Brown; her many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and Ohio; her adopted family friends: Gale and Patti Stranigan, Michael and Robin Kettering, Jacob Ryfos and Vivian Erikson and family; special memory: Henning Ryfos, Travis Davis, Robert Brown.We wish to thank Discovery Village at Palm Beach Gardens, Trustbridge Hospice, and Janie's loving caretakers Jetson Brown, Aly Oliver, Sonja, Moveline, Lorraine, and Shernette.Donations can be made to: Meals on Wheels, Trustbridge Hospice, or D.A.T.A.Due to the Coronavirus, private family only funeral arrangements are Saturday, September 5, 2020 with Taylor-Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter and St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta. Final resting place is at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. Celebration of life will be held next June on her birthday.