EHRICH, Marc J. Marc J. Ehrich passed away peacefully of natural causes, at his home on February 19, 2019, at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of the late Bonnie. He is survived by his son Dr. Jon J. Ehrich, daughter Arianne Ehrich (Muffy), brother Dr. David S. Ehrich, Jr. and sister-in-law Giulia Ehrich as well as many other relatives and friends. Marc was born on June 7, 1932, in New York City, New York. He was raised in New Jersey. He was an Eagle Scout in his youth, which he truly enjoyed so much that later he founded Pack 747, in Palm Beach County, Florida. He attended and graduated from Weehawken High School, playing on the varsity tennis team. He attended and graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with a degree in Business Administration. He was then drafted into the army. He spent two years serving this country. Upon completion of his military service, he attended and graduated from Columbia University School of Pharmacy. He owned his own pharmacy and restaurant in the upper east side of Manhattan for a number of years before moving to Florida. Marc J. Ehrich was the patriarch of his family, who was loved and admired by his children. He was a wonderful father and husband who instilled wisdom, advice, love devotion and protection to his family. He had a smile that would brighten the room and a heart of gold. His family was his priority, he was always available to them to talk to and his unconditional love and support for them was endless. He lived life to the fullest, always having fun and in his famous words always stated "If you're healthy, you're wealthy." His children remain proud of the amazing man they were blessed to call their dad and he will be forever loved and truly missed. Service will be held at Royal Palm Memorial Sun March 3, 2019 at 1:00PM 5601 Greenwood Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019