Marcella "Myrna" Lichtblau
Our beloved mother, Marcella "Myrna" Lichtblau, 91, received her angel wings on November 19, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1929 in Passaic, New Jersey.
Myrna married Dr. Philip O. Lichtblau and moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in September 1953.
She enjoyed a myriad of activities including stained glass, decoupage, macramé and bridge, but golf was her passion and she played regularly with her family and friends.
Her accomplishments were many and included: Power Squadron Courses, Secretary and President of the Medical Auxiliary, President of the Medical Wives Investment Club, certified Braille translator, dance instructor for the visually impaired, model for Mazie Murphy Klein, Palm Beach interior designer, President of the Admirals Cove Women's Golf Association, and tutoring second graders at Jerry Thomas Elementary.
However, anyone who knew Myrna, knew that she considered her greatest accomplishments to be her 51 year marriage to Phil and her five children.
Myrna is preceded by her husband, Dr. Philip O. Lichtblau, and her son Richard Arthur Lichtblau.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lichtblau of Round Rock, Texas and grandchildren, Michael Jurgens, Esq. wife, Didi and great-granddaughter Phatima. Amanda Jurgens Dyer, husband Joshua and great-grandson Elijah. Erica Jurgens and great-granddaughter Peyton. Son, Craig Lichtblau, M.D., of Juno Beach, Florida, and his significant other Natasha Jadanovskaia and her son Boris. Daughter, Renee Bernis of DeKalb, Illinois and her husband Brian. Son, Neal Lichtblau Esq. of Tequesta, Florida, wife Angel and granddaughter Rebecca.
Myrna will be greatly missed by all. A private family service will be held because of Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children
