Marcelo Antonio Tabernilla

Marcelo "Tony" Tabernilla passed away quietly at his home in the company of his daughters on September 6, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born January 17, 1923 in Guanabacoa, Province of Havana, Cuba. He graduated from the Cuban Military College in Havana, Cuba in 1943. He was a commercial airline pilot and served the Republic of Cuba Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel until 1959 when he settled in Palm Beach County with his extended family. He worked for many years with his brother Carlos "Winzy" Tabernilla at Carlos Body Shop in Lake Worth.
Tony was a devoted husband to his wife Martha for 47 years until her death in 1995 and a loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his positive and cheerful attitude, and his humor. He loved his family deeply and was a friend to all.
He is survived by his daughters, Marta Tabernilla and Malu Frangiskakis, his grandchildren, Adonis and Penelope Frangiskakis, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Martha and his two brothers, Francisco and Carlos.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 N Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
