Crook Alkema, Marcia

Marcia Lynn (Mullender) Crook Alkema was born on October 21, 1948 in Barberton, Ohio. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida under the care of the Mayo Clinic.

How do you come up with words to summarize the life of one of God's most faithful followers? My Dad, Larry, used to say that if you wanted God to hear your prayer ask Marcia to pray it because she had a direct connection to Him. She taught me to pray continuously. She taught us how to love. Her smile radiated joy and love. No matter how she was suffering, she suffered more than any person should have and she never complained. She was always wondering how a friend or family member was, always wanted to send a card to a loved one and provide an encouraging word. I am so grateful that God chose her to be my Momma.

Marcia grew up in Ohio and attended Akron Christian Grade School and Coventry High School. Her family were active members of Goss Memorial Church. She attended some college at Calvary Bible College. Having Elvis Presley throw his scarf to her at a concert was a highlight of her early life.

Her children, Catie and Bert, were the happiness of her life and she worked hard continuously to provide for them. She loved being a Grandmommy to Dominic.

She worked at Joann Fabrics as a manager, then a full time Mommy that was the joy of her life and her dream job, then a career at FPL in their microfiche/corporate records department, and finishing her career as Chapel Secretary at The Lost Tree Village Chapel. She enjoyed sewing and making gifts for friends and family. She was very creative and could come up with the neatest things. She was an excellent cook. She enjoyed traveling & shopping. She loved her church family at First Presbyterian Church in NPB especially her precious, faithful prayer warriors of the Agape Sunday School Class.

Marcia is home in Heaven with her Creator, reunited with her son Bert, her husband Larry, her brother Jonathan and her parents, Claude and Margarita Mullender.

She is survived by her sister, Pamela Mullender and significant other Bill Warrick; her sister-in-law, Estelle Mullender; her daughter, Catie (Crook) Gall and her husband Rob and their son Dominic Ezekiel Gall; her nephew, Timothy Mullender and wife Jackie along with their children Tristan Allen and Gwendolyn Skye Mullender; her step-daughter, Keri Alkema-Jaffe and husband Chris; and her step-son, Lawrence "Bubba" Alkema, Jr. and his daughter Jasmine and granddaughter Aubrey. All of her family loved her deeply!

Marcia was a friend to all and her impact on this world and all who knew her will never be forgotten. We love you Mom!

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date so that all who loved Marcia can attend and honor her.



