Brown, Marcia E.
Marcia E. Brown, of Jupiter, passed away February 14, 2020. Marcia was born March 30, 1921, in Reed, Ohio.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Carla) Brown; her daughter, Susan Ervin; eight grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Anschutz, and predeceased by her husband, Tom, Sr. She was a registered nurse for 50 years; an avid golfer, bowler, and bridge player.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00PM Monday, February 24, 2020, at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020