Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia E. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia E. Brown Obituary
Brown, Marcia E.
Marcia E. Brown, of Jupiter, passed away February 14, 2020. Marcia was born March 30, 1921, in Reed, Ohio.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Carla) Brown; her daughter, Susan Ervin; eight grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Anschutz, and predeceased by her husband, Tom, Sr. She was a registered nurse for 50 years; an avid golfer, bowler, and bridge player.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00PM Monday, February 24, 2020, at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -