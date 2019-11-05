Home

All County Funeral Home-Del Lago Chapel
131 S Lakeside Dr
Lake Worth, FL 33460
(561) 533-5111
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
All County's Del Lago Chapel
131 South Lakeside Drive
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brogues
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
Marcia Jean Bower Obituary
Bower, Marcia Jean
Marcia Jean Bower, 81, passed away November 1, 2019, after an unexpected illness. A Service in Remembrance of her Life will be held at All County's Del Lago Chapel, 131 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33442 this Saturday, November 9 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. A follow-up reception to be held from 12:00PM to 3:00PM at Brogues, in Lake Worth.
Arriving in Lake Worth in 1965 along with her husband Lowell, deceased, Marcia quickly found her place in the community among friends and her growing family. Her sense of fun and passion for ensuring everyone around was enjoying themselves will be greatly missed and her seat are our table forever empty. Marcia was an ear to whoever needed one, a sounding board for all who came and a voice of wisdom, strength and when usually needed, just the right amount of humor.
She is survived by her daughter Kristi Jenkins and her husband Samuel Jenkins and their two children Jessica Jenkins (Poli) and Justin Jenkins along with their spouses Joseph and Jessica Leigh and her son Matthew Lowell Bower and his wife Lori and two children, Madeline and Ella Bower.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
