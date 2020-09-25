Kelly, Marcus J.

Marcus J. Kelly, 35, of Boca Raton, FL, was born in New Haven, CT on March 11, 1985. He died on September 19, 2020. He is survived by his parents Johnny and Lessie Kelly, his niece (and sister) Leah Kelly of Boca Raton, FL; his maternal grandmother Frances Kelly of Riviera Beach, FL and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his much loved sisters Tabitha and Keturah Kelly. Arrangements are pending.



