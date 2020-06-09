Marcy Debs
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debs, Marcy
Marcy Debs, passed away in her sleep of natural causes on June 2, 2020. Throughout her life she practiced what she taught her students which enabled her to reach the beautiful age of 98. Her passion for helping others will be honored by continuing her legacy through the Trim Weight Control Program she founded. A family graveside service was held in keeping with present pandemic protocols. Condolences may be made online and/or donations in her memory may be made to organizations of personal choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved