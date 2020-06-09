Debs, Marcy

Marcy Debs, passed away in her sleep of natural causes on June 2, 2020. Throughout her life she practiced what she taught her students which enabled her to reach the beautiful age of 98. Her passion for helping others will be honored by continuing her legacy through the Trim Weight Control Program she founded. A family graveside service was held in keeping with present pandemic protocols. Condolences may be made online and/or donations in her memory may be made to organizations of personal choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store