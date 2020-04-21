|
Horton, Margaret Catherine
Margaret Catherine Horton, born February 14, 1928 in Derby, VA, passed away April 9, 2020 in Roswell, GA after a full life of teaching, traveling, and leading conservation efforts in South Florida. She died peacefully in her sleep.
She graduated in 1949 from the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, OH (now Mount St. Joseph University) as a Medical Technologist. After working in hospitals in the St. Louis area, she moved to Boynton Beach, FL in 1969 with her friend and life partner Jean Marie Heye. Cathy helped start the Bethesda Medical Laboratory Technology School (at Bethesda Hospital) in 1970, teaching and serving as Director for many years. During this time she completed her Masters in History from Southern Illinois University in 1971, focusing on medical history. She served on national committees for the American Society for Medical Technology. She retired in 1992.
Cathy was President of the Royal Palm Audubon Society in the 1970s and tangled with, successfully, the Army Corps of Engineers and Florida Power & Light to protect the Loxahatchee National Wildife Refuge. She served on various committees for Florida Audubon. She was on the original Board of Directors for the Palm Beach County Soil & Water Conservation District, as Vice Chairman in 1979 and Chairman in 1980. She told of driving Marjory Stoneman Douglas, noted South Florida author and conservationist, to various events. She hosted Charley Harper, noted wildlife artist, at the Loxahatchee National Wildife Refuge while he researched armadillos. The Friends of Loxahatchee (loxahatcheefriends.com) will accept donations in her name.
Cathy was an avid reader, personally driving Amazon Kindle book sales to profitable levels. She was a traveler, driving with Jean to Alaska, Newfoundland, and the American Southwest. Those trips were focused on wildlife and photography, and she could relate details until her last days. Cathy enjoyed and was an expert on opera and classical music. Though suffering from macular degeneration, she and her nephew Tarpley would attend movie theater live broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera in Roswell, GA.
Her partner Jean Heye passed away in 2018. Cathy is survived by her sister, Anne Horton Adams, of Dry Fork, VA. There are two nephews, Samuel Tarpley Adams of Roswell, GA and Robert Horton Adams of Dry Fork, VA. Between them are seven grand nieces and nephews. All with great memories of "Aunt Cathy".
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020