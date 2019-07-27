Home

Margaret Cronau


1939 - 2019
Cronau, Margaret
Margaret Miller Cronau, born August 17, 1939, went home to be with Our Lord on July 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Egmont Cronau; her parents, John and Helen Miller; and her beloved sister, Wendy Brown. Margaret is survived by her niece, Lindsay Brown Schinzing (Tony); her great-nephew and niece, Aiden and Saoirse; her close cousins, Gail Hart and Amy Bachmann Crenshaw as well as many other cousins and friends.
Margaret worked for many years as a booking agent for Mannequins, a modeling agency in New York, before opening her own agency, Les Girls, representing a select group of models who worked internationally for the world's top fashion designers, most especially in Paris, Milan and New York.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458 on Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00AM. A graveside service will be held in Otis, MA at a date to be announced later. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to St. Peter's or to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019
