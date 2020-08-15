1/
Margaret Elash
Elash, Margaret
Peggy left us on August 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Margaret Tunney of Pittsburgh, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel in 1978. She is survived by her children, Daniel D. (Leih) of VA., Robert J (Dena) of AZ., Carol A. Wagman (Tim) of Palm Beach Gardens; sister Jane Doria of Pittsburgh, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Jack Tunney, Bernadette Menzer, Mary Wheeler, Kathryn Gannon and Gene Tunney. She was a graduate of Tayler Alderdice High School in 1943, and cosmetology school in 1960.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
