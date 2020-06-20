Margaret Flotron

Flotron, MargaretMargaret Eugenia "Gene" Flotron, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 7, 2020. Gene was born August 21, 1938 in St. Louis, MO. In 1958, she married Ross G Lavin, Sr. and together they raised three children. In 1981, she married Gregory Flotron, Sr. and together they raised three childrenGene lived her life with a zeal everyone admired. An avid golfer, world traveler, and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, she made everyone's life more loving and fulfilling with her mere presence. Charming, witty, organized, and passionate, she was proud that she rose through the ranks and became the first female Commodore of the Jonathan's Landing Yacht Club in Jupiter. She had countless friends and never met a stranger. She also was proud to sponsor her "sobrina," Monserrat, a little girl living in the orphanage Our Little Roses, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.Gene was preceded in death by her husband, Greg, and her son, Walter. She is survived by her daughters, Terrianne Lavin and Evelyn Marlborough, and her sons, Ross G. Lavin, Jr., Martin J. Lavin., and Gregory Flotron, Jr., her brother Charles A. Horn, Jr., and her sisters, Lynne Smith and Joan Horn, as well as her grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Because of COVID19, no memorial service is planned at this time. It will be held in early August.In lieu of flowers or gifts of any kind, please consider making a donation in her name to Our Little Roses Foreign Mission Society, Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization benefiting the orphanage with their main offices in Miami.We miss you mom. Our hearts are broken.