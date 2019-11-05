|
Hartman, Margaret H.
Margaret H. Hartman, 84, of Jupiter, Florida flew peacefully away to the celestial shore on November 3, 2019.
Born December 28, 1934 in San Francisco, California to John Harrington and Ramona Hays, Baby Jean was the youngest of five children. She grew up in Los Angeles in the shadow of Hollywood in its golden years and with prompting, would tell stories of seeing the stars on the red carpet of Grauman's Theatre.
After graduating from John C. Fremont High School, she worked at Occidental Life where she rose to a supervisor position notwithstanding her young age. She met her former husband, Norman G. Hartman, on a volleyball court and despite his wicked spike, she married him and moved to Florida in 1957. She loved the beaches—picnicking beside Jupiter Inlet or sitting by the Juno Beach Pier were favorites. She loved singing and performed with the Sweet Adelines. She loved spending time gardening. A talented artist, she enjoyed painting, especially flowers. She loved to dance. A tireless supporter, she attended countless choir and band concerts, football and lacrosse games to applaud her children and grandchildren—and loved it. Her silly sense of humor will be greatly missed. She saw the fun in almost everything and greatly enjoyed making others laugh.
She is survived by her children, Ruth Hartman Berge of Jupiter and John C. Hartman of Stuart, her grandchildren, Ian K. Berge, Emily A. Berge and Vanessa M. Hartman, and her beloved sister, Ramona (Harrington) Cardinale of San Jose, California, and nieces and nephews across the United States.
Internment is at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach, Florida. At her request, there will be no service. But if you drive by Jupiter Inlet or the Juno Beach Pier, please think of her.
Fly away, beloved mother, sister and friend. The bright morning is here and God has taken you home.
