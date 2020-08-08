1/1
Margaret Heynes
1927 - 2020
Margaret "Marge" Frances Herman Heynes, 92, of Jupiter, passed away in her home July 31, 2020. Marge was born in Elyria, OH September 28, 1927.
Survived and loved by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Edward Heynes, brother Richard Herman (Sylvia) of Elyria, OH, sister Ruth-Ann Herman (Sr. Mary Nanette, S.N.D.) of Chardon, OH, daughter Susan Stang (Wayne) of Elyria, OH, son Mark Harvey (Phyllis) of Palm Springs, CA, step daughters Debbie Imbrogno (Jim) of Marysville, OH, Christine Wilkinson (Jim) of Portland, CT, Michele Durham (Tony) of Greenville, SC, step sons Brian Heynes (Angela) of Port St. Joe, FL, Gary Heynes (Sue) of Lantana, FL, Mark Heynes of Stuart, FL. She has 18 grandchildren (Jeremy Gentry, Jeni Rein, Ricky Harvey, Justin Harvey, Dawn Bott, Devin Stang, Lisa McLaurin, Jimmy Imbrogno, Eric Imbrogno, Brad Hamrlik, Heather Russell, Bryan Hullihen, Carly Heynes, Jeremy Heynes, Cheryl Wine, April Heynes, Rachel Heynes, Dylan Durham), 33 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Marge will be truly be missed by her family and friends, especially her sense of humor and wealth of knowledge. Those close to her know her as "The Shell Lady". She collected shells and fossils for many years and was a member of both The Shell Club and The Nature Conservatory.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Trustbridge Hospice of Jupiter at (www.trustbridgefoundation.org).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
