Margaret Holley

Holley, Margaret
Margaret "Dolly Kemp" Holley, 96, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL.
The family received friends on Thursday, June 12, 2020 from 6:30PM to 8:00PM at Keith Straghn Memorial Chapel, 26 SW. 5th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444. Homegoing Service will be held Today at 1:00PM at the above named Church everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To: Straghn and Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 6 SW. 5th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444, in charge of arrangements.
Margaret "Dolly Kemp" Holley, 96, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL.
The family received friends on Thursday, June 12, 2020 from 6:30PM to 8:00PM at Keith Straghn Memorial Chapel, 26 SW. 5th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444. Homegoing Service will be held Today at 1:00PM at the above named Church everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To: Straghn and Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 6 SW. 5th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444, in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.