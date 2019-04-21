|
MCKEEN, Margaret Mustari Margaret McKeen, 93, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Mustari, Pat DiPietro, and Dick McKeen; her brother, Gene Greeter, and sister-in-law, Pat Began. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Mustari (Bill) Donley of Wetmore, CO, Michele Mustari (Barry) Frank of Palm Beach Gardens, and her sister, Marilyn Keifer of Massillon, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3100/3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.northwoodfh.com). NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, West Palm Beach, in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019