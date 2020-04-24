|
Parkinson, Margaret
Margaret Helen Parkinson, age 68, of Lake Clarke Shores, FL, passed away peacefully on with grace and dignity on April 22, 2020, 12:46PM at home surrounded by her loving family. She waged a courage battle with a rare appendix cancer. She was born on April 19, 1952 in Kenmore, NY, moved to Florida in 1953 and became a resident of Palm Beach County in 1975. She was a graduate of Northeast Senior High School Class of 1970. Margaret enjoyed traveling throughout Europe.
Margaret was a highly respected member of the banking community in Palm Beach County for over 40 years concluding her career with Palm Beach Community Bank/Seacoast Bank. Survivors include her beloved husband of 31 years, Greg of Lake Clarke Shores, FL, her daughter Cindy Cooper (Todd) of Stuart, FL, her son Jimmy Tryon (Adriana) of Smyrna, GA, her sisters Mary Kathleen Price of Alexandria, VA, Barbara Hume (John) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and brother William Price (Joyce) of Charlotte, NC, three granddaughters, Brianna (deceased) Brylie Cooper, Camila Cardona, three grandsons, Cole Tryon, Bryce and Brandon Cooper, numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Donn and Mary Price of West Palm Beach, brother Michael Price and sister Patricia (Price) Greenlee.
She was a proud member of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Garcilaso de la Vega Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Napoleon Santos, The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and Dr. Shanel Bhagwadin of Jupiter Medical Specialists.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice or .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020