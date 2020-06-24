Phillips, Margaret
Evangelist Dr. Margaret Phillips, age 83, of West Palm Beach, died peacefully June 18, 2020.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Mausoleum Chapel Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. In lieu of flowers the Phillips family solicit your prayers. To leave condolences and to share memories please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com).
Evangelist Dr. Margaret Phillips, age 83, of West Palm Beach, died peacefully June 18, 2020.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Mausoleum Chapel Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. In lieu of flowers the Phillips family solicit your prayers. To leave condolences and to share memories please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.