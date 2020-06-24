Margaret Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillips, Margaret
Evangelist Dr. Margaret Phillips, age 83, of West Palm Beach, died peacefully June 18, 2020.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Mausoleum Chapel Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. In lieu of flowers the Phillips family solicit your prayers. To leave condolences and to share memories please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
5618488659
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved