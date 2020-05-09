Margaret Phyllis Ryan
Retired Art Education professor Margaret Phyllis Wilson Ryan was approaching 98 years of age when she passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2020. She will be laid to rest alongside her spouse of 65 years, Douglas Thomas Ryan, at Fort Sam Houston. "Mimi" is survived by daughter Margaret Jane Antee (Ron), 3 grandchildren & son Douglas Phillip Ryan (Sandra). Born to Harry & Ida Wilson in West Palm Beach, FL, she went on to become a Navy Wave Cartographer (PO2) stationed in DC during WWII and marrying Douglas in NY in 1946. Receiving her PhD in Art Education at the University of Florida, she taught at the University of Southern Mississippi for 30 years. She led an interesting life: sailing the east coast in the Friendship Sloop "Scrimshaw", traveling, painting, serving on a Federal Grand Jury. Animals, mysteries, cooking, sewing, knitting and working puzzles were just a few of her passions. She remained active and outgoing through later life. Margaret was a woman of strength, a force to be reckoned with. She was dearly loved and is sorely missed already. Chapel services were held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
