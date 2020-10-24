Margaret Susan Fitzgerald-Clifford

Sue (Collie) Fitzgerald-Clifford, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Sue was born in West Palm Beach to Buren Edward Collie, Jr. and Marjorie Louise Chilton and was a graduate of Palm Beach High School.

In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her son, Michael A. Fitzgerald, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband Arthur Clifford; daughter Quin (Fitzgerald) Stevens and her husband Kevin; step-daughter Sheila Bates and her husband Ken; grandchildren Kambrah Fitzgerald, Shelby Fitzgerald, Kylyn Stevens, Ethan Bates, Lindy Stevens and Owen Bates; brother Raymond Collie; sister Cathleen Baker and her husband Ronald; uncle and aunt Robert and Marie Collie; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sue was an extraordinary person. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She had a positive impact on the lives of many people.

She was a Palm Beach County native. She was someone you could tell anything to without being judged. She was a good listener and always knew how to comfort you. Sue had a great sense of humor. She could make you laugh and was not afraid to laugh at herself.

She owned Community Title (1980-2002) and made many lifelong friends from her time in the title insurance industry.

Spending time with family and friends gave her so much joy. She always kept in touch with old friends and never hesitated to reach out to them.

Her sobriety was very important to her (31 years). She and her husband Art were very involved with Alcoholics Anonymous. She lived by the principles of AA and had a special relationship with her Higher Power. She treasured the many friendships she made with her AA friends.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, music, sports cars and talking on the phone. She had a clever or funny saying for every situation, many of which were quotes from AA.

A gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date.



