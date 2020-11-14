Margaret Tubridy Vaughan
April 11,1932
October 13, 2020
"Peg", age 88, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away in her home on October 13, 2020 with her children and her dog Ace by her side.
She was born in New York, the daughter of Anna Colgan and James Tubridy.
Peg was a graduate of Misericordia Nursing School. She worked as a nurse in many areas of specialty at Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip, NY for more than 30 years, completed her career at the VA Hospital in Northport, NY and retired to Florida.
Peg was the last surviving sibling in her family, predeceased by David, Eleanor, James, Patricia, Donald, Roseann and Robert.
Peg is survived by her children Thomas, Margaret and Catherine; grandchildren Brian, Christian, Mackenzie, Elizabeth and Lauren; great-grandchildren Sylvia, Marinus, Colgan, Margaret and Dylan; sister-in-law Kay, many nieces and nephews.
A gravesite service and burial will be held at a future date at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
Donations in Peg's memory can be made to the charity of your choice
.