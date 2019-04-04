|
WILLIAMSON, Margaret Mrs. Margaret Williamson, age 80, passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. She resided in Boynton Beach, Florida and is preceded in death by her son, Leslie Williamson, and survived by her other children, Aleine Williamson, Brenda Williamson, Robert Williamson, Gregory Williamson and Paul Williamson, Jr. Margaret is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family held a private visitation with her before her death and will have a private burial.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 4, 2019