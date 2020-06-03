Nichols, Margarita

Margarita Wilson Nichols of Lantana, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. Margarita was born September 3, 1926 in Santiago, Cuba. She married Elmer Nichols on August 4, 1947. Together they raised four children, living an adventuresome life in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Rota, Spain and Naples, Italy. Margarita had a passion for music and through her years she would share her gift of singing and guitar playing with family, friends, and for social events. In her prime she will be remembered as being a great mom, a woman of strong faith in God, and a devout Catholic. We miss and love you mom. Margarita was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Margarita Simmons; granddaughter, Tamara Simmons. She is survived by her sons, Ed Nichols (Mary) and Bill Nichols (Donna); daughter, Linda Dusty (Jim); brother, Guillermo (Mito) Wilson; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00AM at Palm Beach Memorial Gardens, 3691 N. Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Nicholas Melkite Greek Catholic Church at 5715 Lake Ida Road, Delray Beach, FL 33484.



