Margery D. KELMANS


Margery D. KELMANS Obituary
KELMANS, Margery D. Margery D Kelmans, 68, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away Feb. 12, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, CJ, of 37 years, loving daughters; Wanda (Tom) Franaszek, Wendy (John Cominiello) Connell, sister Diane Sloane, grandchildren; Seth, Samantha, Haley and Ashley. Margery was the co-owner of Intracoastal Jet Ski & Boat Rentals in Boynton Beach. She was an incredible partner, enjoyed her boys and cars, and will always be remembered as a tiny person with a big presence. Services will be private. Professional arrangements by: Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations, 561-997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019
