Roberts, Margery
Margery Roberts, 89, of Boynton Beach, passed away peacefully at Gerstenberg Hospice September 3, 2019.
Marge was born in New York City and grew up in New Jersey for many years. She started modeling in New York at the age of 16 with the help of her father. She became a successful model and had a knack for making every garment look great.
Marge moved in the 1970's to Miami, Florida with her husband Alfred Roberts. He passed away in 1979 and then moved to Hunters Run Country Club. After winning a golf tournament she made many friends. Being a people person she became very successful at Hunters Run raising money for many charitable events the largest one being Bethesda Hospital.
Among her many interests she had a passion for animals- cats, dogs and horses which included owning a stable in upstate New York. She devoted time, energy and money to help the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue in West Palm Beach.
Marge led a very happy life. After a serious neck injury she played duplicate bridge almost every day of the week. Her friends and bridge family will miss her smile and her joie de vivre.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:30AM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019