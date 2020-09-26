1/1
Margie Barbaree
Barbaree, Margie
On Sunday, September 13, 2020 Margie Barbaree (née Sergio) passed away at age 82. Margie was born on September 8, 1938 in Hempstead, Long Island, NY. Her family came to Delray Beach in early 1956, where she finished her senior year of high school. On January 31, 1959 she married the love of her life Tom Barbaree. They raised a daughter, Brenda and two sons, Craig and Bruce.
Margie's passion was gardening, especially growing Orchids. She was a life long member of the Delray Beach Orchid Society. She also loved watching the birds flutter outside the window at her many bird feeders. But she especially loved seeing the squirrels coming up to the sliding door begging for some peanuts.
Margie was preceded in death by her father Fred, mother Emma and daughter Brenda.
She is survived by her husband Tom, her sons Craig (Glenda), Bruce (Craig), her sister Rosemarie, brothers Tommy and Jack, several grand and great- grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
No service is planned at this time.
Those that wish to, may make donations to their favorite children's charity in her name.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
