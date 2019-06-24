Fenton, Margie Lee

Margie Lee Fenton (Muir), 88, passed away on June 14, 2019, due to Alzheimer's. Born in West Newton, PA, on April 25, 1931, to Peter Lee Muir and Elizabeth A. Muir, she attended Slippery Rock State Teachers College and upon graduation moved to Titusville, PA, where she taught at Titusville High School. Marge met and married Robert Stewart Fenton on June 11, 1955 in Titusville, PA. They moved to Clearwater, FL in 1962 where she continued to teach for 28 years. In retirement, they eventually moved to The Villages where they enjoyed many years. In 2016 they moved to Jupiter to be near their daughter. For the last two and a half years she resided at Arden Courts Memory Care in West Palm Beach where she was loved and cared for by the wonderful staff. Marge is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert Stewart Fenton. She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann (Fenton) Albertz (Phil), son, Robert Stewart Fenton, II (Lisa), and five grandchildren Megan, Mark, Sara, Bobby, and Mandy. The family wants to thank Arden Courts of West Palm Beach and Trust Bridge Hospice for the wonderful care given to both Marge and her family. National Cremation & Burial Society, North Palm Beach, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019