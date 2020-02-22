|
|
Kaighin, Marguerite Amelia
Marguerite Amelia (Giguere) Kaighin, 90, passed away February 7, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. She was born on December 4, 1929 in Woonsocket, RI.
Maggie, or Margie, grew up in North Smithfield, RI and graduated from Woonsocket High School. She moved to South Florida in 1957. In 1959, she moved to Boca Raton where she raised her daughters, Gayle Jean Lavallee and Lisa Diane Lavallee. She was a stay-at-home mother until the early 1970s when she worked for the Purple Pickle Restaurant at the Royal Palm Plaza and then for Patricia Murphy's Cascades Restaurant in Deerfield Beach. Later, she worked a number of years for Frances Brewster, a women's boutique.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Lavallee, and son-in-law, Arthur Kevin McGrath of Boca Raton, and daughter, Lisa Lavallee, and Lisa's partner, Alex A. Miller of Kennesaw, GA; her grandsons, Joshua (Tracy) Katz of Lutz, FL and Simon Katz of West Palm Beach, FL; her sisters, Lillian (Maurice) Labelle of Euless, TX and Gloria Lavallee of North Smithfield, RI; two great-grandsons, Landon and Wesley; and nieces and nephews, Robert, Pamela, Lynn, and Steven. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kent R. Kaighin, and her parents, Leona L. (Messier) and Samuel P. Giguere.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020