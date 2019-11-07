|
|
Christe, Marguerite
Marguerite Christe, 92, of Juno Beach, formerly of Mt. Kisco, NY.
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, wife and grandmother on September 28, 2019. Marguerite is survived by her sons James, Andrew (Atsuko), Philip (Regina) and daughter Margaret (Steve), grandchildren Julian (Sarah), Ian (Elena), Dennis, Marguerite, Mathew, Daniel, Audrey, Olivia, and Adrian. She was predeceased by her husband Clarence in 2017, sons John, Thomas, and Peter, her brother William and his wife Ellen and her sisters Madeline and Joan.
Born in New York and raised in Armonk, NY, Marguerite attended Pleasantville High School, and graduated from Good Counsel College. She married the late Clarence J. Christe in 1950, and they lived in Mt. Kisco, NY, for over 30 years before relocating to Juno Beach, FL. Marguerite and Clarence shared a love of travel, golf, and the arts. They were loving and involved friends, parents, and grandparents. Marguerite was an avid reader and was a gifted conversationalist. Marguerite's thoughtfulness was unmatched and she always dedicated time to staying abreast of all accomplishments, updates, and events in her large family. Marguerite will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May She Rest In Peace.
A funeral is scheduled for 10:15AM November 15 at St. Francis Church. Mt. Kisco, NY.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019