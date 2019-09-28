|
|
McKnight, Marguerite
Marguerite "Margi" Davis McKnight passed away peacefully in Jupiter, FL on September 22, 2019 in the arms of her three children after a short but aggressive battle with cancer. She was born in Beverly, MA on May 26, 1947, the daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite Davis, Sr., and preceded in death by her brother Walter Sonny Davis and sister Shirley Davis Attridge. Margi was a well known resident of the Northern Palm Beaches for 50 years, and worked as a librarian and special needs educator up until the time of her death. She was an impassioned supporter of the arts who enjoyed hosting book clubs and bridge nights, watching Masterpiece Theatre and spending summers on the Massachusetts coast. She is survived by her children Tracey Benzenberg, Colin Wallace and Meaghan McKnight; her beloved grandchildren Tessa and Aiden Benzenberg and Justin, Brayden and Grayson Wallace; a large extended family in New England and countless cherished friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 2 at JupiterFIRST Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Surfers For Autism.
