Maria C. Kinney
Kinney, Maria C.
September 19, 1927 - August 27, 2020
Maria C. Kinney, beloved mother, left us in a peaceful sleep. She and her husband Thomas L. Kinney were longtime active residents of Leisureville, Boynton Beach, FL.
Maria was the mother of five children, daughter Creta Knox Buffum (deceased), daughter Linda Knox Ray of Poinciana, FL, son Mark S. Willard of Boynton Beach, son Steven W. Willard (deceased), son Wayne S. Willard (deceased); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (one deceased), one great-great-grandchild.
Maria will be interred with her husband at 12:30PM September 21, 2020 at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Boynton Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Our love mom - "we'll see you on the other side".

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
