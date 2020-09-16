Kinney, Maria C.

September 19, 1927 - August 27, 2020

Maria C. Kinney, beloved mother, left us in a peaceful sleep. She and her husband Thomas L. Kinney were longtime active residents of Leisureville, Boynton Beach, FL.

Maria was the mother of five children, daughter Creta Knox Buffum (deceased), daughter Linda Knox Ray of Poinciana, FL, son Mark S. Willard of Boynton Beach, son Steven W. Willard (deceased), son Wayne S. Willard (deceased); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (one deceased), one great-great-grandchild.

Maria will be interred with her husband at 12:30PM September 21, 2020 at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Boynton Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Our love mom - "we'll see you on the other side".



