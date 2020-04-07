Home

Maria Hannier

Maria Hannier Obituary
Hannier, Maria
Maria Caterina Merialdo Hannier (89) of WPB, a loyal, loving, intelligent beyond her education, hardworking, true fighter through life's battles, passed peacefully in her sleep 3/31/20. Arrived at 8 to Ellis Island from Sassello, Italy (29 day long war delayed journey). Predeceased by her "little Frenchman" beloved husband Chef Pierre Hannier, a son, parents Giuseppina Alisio Merialdo & Angelo Giambattista Merialdo & baby brother Angelo. Maria's most wanted wish to "Go to College" (body donated to science) can't be granted during these times. Alternate plans being made. Virtual online intention prayer est. date 4/19/20 holyspiritlantana.com. Future memorial inq. plans Chris 551-404-0154.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
