Maria Louisa Mattei
Mattei, Maria Louisa
Marisa Mattei, age 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Palm Beach County Florida. She was born in Rome, Italy on November 16, 1923 to parents Agostino Mattei and Pia Bordini. In 1948, with her two eldest children, she emigrated from Italy to New York on the S.S. Saturnia and lived on Long Island until she moved to Florida in 2006. She worked as a sales person in retail sales. Marisa was an accomplished oil and pastel artist in addition to having a fond love of preparing loving holiday meals for her growing family. She truly lived for her children. She is survived by her six children David Mattei, Laurette Turturro, Elizabeth Osterhout, Ann Tanzabel, August Turturro and Maria Ulrich. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles, Royal Palm Beach at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 2.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
